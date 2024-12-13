Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi underwent hip surgery after injury on trip abroad

Updated December 14, 2024 at 13:35 PM ET

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is recovering from a "successful" hip replacement surgery and is "well on the mend," her spokesperson said Saturday, a day after her office said she was injured during a congressional trip to Luxembourg.

While in Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Pelosi, 84, "sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation," spokesperson Ian Krager said in a statement Friday morning. "Speaker Emerita Pelosi is currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals."

The statements did not provide any additional details about how the injury occurred.

Krager said that Pelosi "continues to work" but will not attend the rest of the events of the congressional delegation.

Copyright 2024 NPR