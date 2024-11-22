Minnesota's EagleCam is back — with new birds

Updated November 25, 2024 at 12:14 PM ET

The two hottest new reality TV stars in Minnesota just made their debut.

Those stars? A breeding pair of bald eagles — and their "TV show" is the EagleCam live video feed operated by Minnesota's Department of Natural Resources. The feed, streamed on the agency's website and YouTube Channel, has been running for over a decade. It has followed multiple eagle pairs raising their eaglets.

"Getting an intimate view of them raising their chicks has just been such a popular thing. Their chicks are so ugly, they're cute," said Lori Naumann, spokesperson for the DNR's Nongame Wildlife Program.

During the pandemic, the livestream attracted viewers from all 50 states and 160 different countries, according to Naumann.

This year's livestream features a new eagle pair in a different location after a storm in April 2023 caused the old nest to collapse. The pair was unofficially nicknamed "Nancy and Beau." The camera captured every moment, including the death of one chick. Nancy and Beau built a new nest about half a mile south of their old one.

It was too difficult to wire their new nest for a livestream, so Naumann's team decided to feature a different eagle pair.

The birds don't have nicknames yet. They have a tough road ahead.

"We know that the survival rate of bald eagle chicks is about 50%. And if a pair can actually feed and raise those chicks to fledging, meaning they're able to take flight and leave the nest, that they're good parents," Neumann said.

They're also foster parents. Last year, as well as their own chicks, they raised two more that had been rehabilitated by the University of Minnesota. All five learned to fly and hunt. Right now, it's early in the season — but Naumann expects to see some exciting developments in the coming months.

"They will start their courtship behavior, which is bringing sticks in and rebuilding the old nest and building up the nesting material, getting ready for the season," Neumann explained, adding that her team will see some eaglets hatch in February.

The best part of the livestream?

Naumann says people love watching the eagles bring the babies food in the morning.

