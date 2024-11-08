© 2024 KSUT Public Radio
Honey, a new pygmy hippo just dropped! The quiz has your animal news covered

By Holly J. Morris
Published November 8, 2024 at 3:00 AM MST
From left: great, late, clickbait.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy; Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Netflix; Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP via Getty Images
From left: great, late, clickbait.

Have you been hydrating?

Whether you answer "yes" or "no" isn't important. You either need water now, or you will soon. Everyone does.

Water is free and abundant, but we make it oddly hard to share. It's in bottles and expensive. It's not in the Brita someone didn't refill. It's in pipes, but the faucets are on private property.

So answer like this: "Are you hydrated?" Then offer something to drink.

Also, here's this week's quiz!

Copyright 2024 NPR

Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.
