JD Vance is the second-youngest vice president-elect. Trump is the oldest president-elect

The country’s 50th vice president will also be one of the youngest vice presidents.

At 40, JD Vance is just four years older than the nation’s youngest vice president: John C. Breckinridge, who was 36 when he took office in 1857. Breckinridge was the vice president of James Buchanan, who is often criticized for not stopping the South from seceding from the North in the period before the Civil War.

Donald Trump, 78, will be the nation’s oldest president. In 2020, 77-year-old Joe Biden won the election and celebrated his 78th birthday a few weeks later. Trump, who often mocked Biden’s age and fitness, will start his second term in office at the same age Biden did.



