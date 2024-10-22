© 2024 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mountain West researchers are leading federal efforts to better predict extreme weather events

KUNR Public Radio | By Kaleb Roedel
Published October 22, 2024 at 3:52 PM MDT
This is an image of bright orange flames burning a forest at night.
Kara Capaldo
/
Adobe Stock
Flames approach Highway 50 during the 2021 Caldor Fire, a large wildfire that burned more than 220,000 acres in the Sierra Nevada mountains.

The federal government is spending another $15.3 million to improve climate projections of extreme weather. That’s to help communities in the Mountain West and beyond prepare for future disasters brought on by climate change.

The money, which comes from the Inflation Reduction Act, will address the rising demand by public and private sectors for reliable, long-term extreme weather forecasts.

A $5 million project is being co-led by Colorado State University, the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR), based in Boulder, the University of Miami, and Florida International University.

The team of researchers will forecast climate conditions 20 years or more into the future. The goal is to provide customized information so agencies and communities can plan and prepare for extreme weather events, such as coastal flooding, wildfires, and heatwaves.

Stephen Yeager, a project scientist at NCAR, said their research will also answer important questions for Western cities and farmers, like, “What can water managers, particularly in the U.S. West, pin their planning on in terms of what the availability will be in our reservoirs and in our rivers, kind of decades into the future?”

Moreover, their data will help engineers plan and build resilient buildings and infrastructure, like bridges, roads and energy systems, Yeager said.

Another project receiving $4.2 million in federal funds is being led by the University of Colorado, Boulder. The project aims to predict climate conditions on a 30- to 50-year timeframe, and create online tools to help decision-makers plan for extreme weather.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Colorado and KANW in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Tags
MWNB
Kaleb Roedel
Kaleb is an award-winning journalist and KUNR’s Mountain West News Bureau reporter. His reporting covers issues related to the environment, wildlife and water in Nevada and the region.
See stories by Kaleb Roedel
Related Stories