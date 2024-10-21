Mountain lakes are losing winter ice cover, and that hurts native fish and water quality

Ice cover on mountain lakes typically breaks up in March or April, which provides an important cue for native fish to spawn.

But by the end of this century, rising temperatures could cause ice to break up in January or February; in other words, between one and two months earlier than normal. That’s according to a new study published in the journal Science.

“The cold water fish that traditionally like the cooler temperature water, those fish will then now be out of their norms, saying, well the water temperature is a little warmer, maybe we shouldn’t feed in this habitat or maybe we shouldn’t spawn,” said Sudeep Chandra, a researcher with the University of Nevada, Reno who co-authored the study. “Trout and salmon, they like cold water, but if you have early ice conditions occurring, you're warming up the summertime temperatures so that trout may not benefit.”

Chandra said warming waters also allow invasive species to take hold and crowd out native fish, and damage the water quality of lakes and streams.

All told, the change in winter ice conditions will affect recreation for people who love to fish or swim in clear mountain lakes, said Chandra, adding that it will also hurt local economies that rely on summer tourism.

