2 legendary – and superstar-studded MLB teams -- will meet in the World Series

Two legendary and superstar-studded Major League Baseball teams will meet in the World Series - the Los Angeles Dodgers against the New York Yankees starting Friday. The Yankees won the American League Championship on Saturday over the Cleveland Guardians. Then last night in LA, the Dodgers eliminated the New York Mets for the National League crown. Reporter Steve Futterman was at the ballpark.

STEVE FUTTERMAN: When the Dodgers were one out away from winning last night's game, Gary Hernandez, a longtime Dodger fan, stood at his Dodger Stadium seat, recording with his smartphone for posterity.

GARY HERNANDEZ: I'm narrating. I'm trying to be there where some people cannot be there.

FUTTERMAN: And when the final out was recorded, Gary got a bit excited.

HERNANDEZ: There it is. We're going to the World Series. We're going to the World Series.

(CHEERING)

FUTTERMAN: The Dodgers beat the Mets 10-5 to win the best-of-seven series four games to two. Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts was elated as he stood on the Dodger Stadium infield.

DAVE ROBERTS: This is what the world won - Dodgers, Yankees. It's going to be one for the ages.

FUTTERMAN: This will be the 12th time the Dodgers and Yankees have faced each other in the World Series, more than any other two teams. The last time was in 1981. The Yankees had a slightly easier time winning the American League Championship late Saturday night, the crowning blow, a dramatic three-run homer by New York's Juan Soto.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BRIAN ANDERSON: Soto, a high fly ball to center. Thomas backing up. Thomas at the track. And Juan Soto - a three-run home run - Soto magic in Game 5.

FUTTERMAN: The call by Brian Anderson on TBS. Soto's blow broke at 2-2 tie in the 10th inning. In the Dodgers locker room last night, there was the usual celebration - lots of screaming, yelling and champagne. LA's Max Muncy says at least on paper, the LA-New York Series is made to order for baseball fans.

MAX MUNCY: You're talking about two of the classic franchises, and you're talking about two teams that have the sport's biggest stars - the biggest stars. Talking about on our team, you got Shohei, Freddie, Mookie. On their team, you got Aaron Judge, Giancarlo, Juan Soto. I mean, you're talking about the absolute biggest stars in the game, and now they're going to be playing on the biggest stage. As a fan, how special is this, man?

FUTTERMAN: In the buildup to the Series, probably no one will receive more attention than the Dodgers' Shohei Otani. Before the season, he signed the richest contract in sports history, choosing to play for the Dodgers. Now in his first year, he's in the World Series.

For NPR News, I'm Steve Futterman at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

