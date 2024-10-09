© 2024 KSUT Public Radio
How to follow the latest local updates on Hurricane Milton

By The NPR Network,
Emily Alfin Johnson
Published October 9, 2024 at 9:30 AM MDT
A drone image shows a flooded street due to Hurricane Milton in Siesta Key, Florida, on October 10, 2024.
MIGUEL J. RODRIGUEZ CARRILLO
/
AFP via Getty Images
A drone image shows a flooded street due to Hurricane Milton in Siesta Key, Florida, on October 10, 2024.

Updated October 10, 2024 at 09:31 AM ET

Milton made landfall late Wednesday near Siesta Key. Millions across the state have been left without power, as the storm moves east off the Atlantic coast of Florida.

As officials begin to assess the damage, Member stations across the NPR Network in Florida are covering the impact of Hurricane Milton on their communities.

Here's how to follow the latest local and regional resources:

Local Resources

➡️ Tampa Bay [via WUSF] | Text-only site | Radio: 89.7 FM
➡️ Tampa [via WMNF] | Radio: 88.5 FM
➡️ Orlando [via Central Florida Public Media] | Text-only site | Radio: 90.7 & 89.5 FM
➡️ Fort Myers via [WGCU] | Radio: 90.1 & 91.7 FM
➡️ Miami [via WLRN] | Radio: 91.3 FM
➡️ Gainesville [via WUFT] | Text-only site | Radio: 89.1 & 90.1 FM
➡️ Jacksonville [via WJCT] | Radio: 89.9 FM

➡️ Find your local station

Regional Resources

The Florida Public Radio Emergency Network's site has the latest safety and emergency information available, as well as an app to help during a storm.

➡️ Are hurricanes getting worse? Here’s what you need to know
Tags
National News
The NPR Network
Emily Alfin Johnson
Emily Alfin Johnson is a producer for NPR One.
