WATCH: Kamala Harris' full Democratic National Convention speech

Vice President Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination during the party’s convention in Chicago on Thursday night.

“On behalf of everyone whose story could only be written in the greatest nation on Earth, I accept your nomination to be president of the United States of America,” she said. “And with this election, our nation has a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism and divisive battles of the past.”

Harris was greeted with raucous applause as she took the stage. She began her speech by thanking President Joe Biden for his time in office.

“Your record is extraordinary, as history will show, and your character is inspiring,” she said of Biden.

Harris launched her campaign only a month ago. Her announcement came shortly after President Biden announced he would not seek reelection. In the following days, Harris garnered the backing of most of the party and polls show her support among Americans has been growing, as well.

“The path that lead me here in recent weeks was no doubt unexpected,” she told the crowd.

Harris said her life has taken surprising turns and told the story of her mother, who raised Harris and her sister — mostly on her own.

She said despite the tough hand her mother was dealt, she “never lost her cool” and taught her daughters to persevere.

“She taught us never to complain about injustice, but do something about it,” she said.

Harris then went on to talk about reproductive rights, the Supreme Court and the war in Gaza.

She ended her remarks with a patriotic message. “I love our country with all my heart. Everywhere I go, everyone I meet, I see a nation that is ready to move forward, ready for the next step in the incredible journey that is America,” she said.

