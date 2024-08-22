© 2024 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Democrats tout support for Social Security in battleground states such as Nevada

Nevada Public Radio | By Yvette Fernandez
Published August 22, 2024 at 12:36 PM MDT
A woman in a white dress stands at a lectern facing out at a crowd of people seated at small tables. The backs of three women can be seen in the foreground.
Yvette Fernandez
/
KNPR
U.S. Representative Katie Porter (D-Calif.) speaks to a group of retirees at an informational event about Social Security in Henderson, Nev. Democrats are holding informational sessions about Social Security and touting their plans to expand the program in several swing states leading up to the November general election.

This month marks the 89th anniversary of Social Security and Democrats are holding information sessions for seniors in swing states such as Nevada. Democrats hope to build their support in a state where the presidential race is neck-and-neck.

“Social Security is pretty important to me and to most people our age.”

That’s 75-year-old Andrea Stinger, one of a room full of retirees at a senior center in Henderson, Nev., in August. They heard from California Representative Katie Porter who told them there’s a difference between the political rhetoric and facts.

“Social Security adds zero dollars to the national debt,” Porter said. “Social Security is funded by the working people of this country and that’s who receives its benefits.”

Porter told these seniors, dismantling Social Security is defined in the conservative playbook known as “Project 2025.” Porter said when Trump was president, he tried to dismantle Social Security but Democrats like her narrowly prevented this.

“We American workers, we see that Social Security coming out of our paycheck and we’re counting on it when we retire,” Porter told the crowd.

While Republicans want to dismantle Social Security, Porter said Democrats want to protect and expand it. One way Democtrats propose is by having the super wealthy "pay their fair share," not just in taxes but also contributing to Social Security.

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment, though Trump has said he is not affiliated with the Project 2025 plan.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio (KNPR) in Las Vegas, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Colorado and KANW in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Tags
MWNB
Yvette Fernandez
Yvette Fernandez is the regional reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau. She joined Nevada Public Radio in September 2021.
See stories by Yvette Fernandez
Related Stories