© 2024 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

American Gabby Thomas cruises in 200-meter Olympic final, wins her first gold medal

By Brian Mann
Published August 6, 2024 at 2:59 PM MDT
Sprinter Gabby Thomas of the U.S. celebrates winning the gold medal after competing in the women's 200m final on Tuesday at the Paris Olympic Games at Stade de France.
Patrick Smith
/
Getty Images
Sprinter Gabby Thomas of the U.S. celebrates winning the gold medal after competing in the women's 200m final on Tuesday at the Paris Olympic Games at Stade de France.

SAINT-DENIS, France — Three years ago at the Tokyo Summer Games, Gabby Thomas was forced to settle for bronze in the women's 200 meter final.

But running Tuesday night at Stade de France before a crowd of some 80,000 people, the 27-year-old American started fast, broke away early and won her first gold medal.

There would be no settling this time.

Clutching her head after crossing the finish line, Thomas looked relieved and joyous at her win. She spread her arms with the American flag to celebrate.

“I’m really in disbelief because having an Olympic gold medal is something in my wildest dreams. But at the same time I know how hard I’ve fought for it," Thomas said after the race.

Julien Alfred of St. Lucia, who won a gold medal in the 100-meter final in Saint-Denis on Saturday, took silver. It was the second-ever medal for her nation. American Brittany Brown won bronze.

Copyright 2024 NPR

American Gabby Thomas cruises across the finish line to win the women's 200m final at the Paris Summer Games. St. Lucia's Julien Alfred took silver and Team USA's Brittany Brown won the bronze.
Jewel Samad / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
American Gabby Thomas cruises across the finish line to win the women's 200m final at the Paris Summer Games. St. Lucia's Julien Alfred took silver and Team USA's Brittany Brown won the bronze.
Tags
National News
Brian Mann
Brian Mann is NPR's first national addiction correspondent. He also covers breaking news in the U.S. and around the world.
Related Stories