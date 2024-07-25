In the Canadian Rockies, a fast-moving wildfire ravages the resort town of Jasper

GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alberta — A fast-moving wildfire in the Canadian Rockies that had prompted 25,000 people to flee roared into the near-deserted town of Jasper overnight as a “wall of fire,” devastating up to half the structures in the picturesque resort, officials said Thursday.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, following a mass evacuation of the town and a neighboring national park earlier in the week, but Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland said in a letter on the town's website that the wildfire “ravaged our beloved community."

“The destruction and loss that many you are facing and feeling is beyond description and comprehension, my deepest sympathies go out to each of you," he said. He said he was writing with “profound sorrow as we being to come to terms with the devastating impact.”

Danielle Smith, the premier of Alberta province, said from 30% to 50% of the town's structures are potentially damaged. “We don’t know which structures have been damaged and which ones are destroyed, but that’s going to be a significant rebuild and significant displacement,” Smith said.

Smith teared up talking about the beauty of Jasper, noting that many families from the province regularly visit.

A "sense of loss" in a picturesque town

A postcard-perfect mountain town, Jasper is famous for hiking, skiing, kayaking and biking. It is also home to dozens of species such as elk, mountain goats, cougars, lynx, black bears and grizzly bears.

“We share the sense of loss with all who live in town,” Smith said at a news conference in Edmonton, Alberta. “Alberta’s government will provide the support needed to families and communities to recover and rebuild.”

Jasper and the neighboring Jasper National Park had been menaced by fires from both the north and south, and the town’s 5,000 full-time residents — along with 20,000 visitors -- fled on short notice late Monday and Tuesday when the fires flared up. One of the fires entered the southern edge of the community Wednesday evening.

Alberta Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis said a wind gust moved the wildfire about 5 kilometers (about 3 miles) in probably less than 30 minutes toward the town with a wall of fire that he estimated was 100 meters high.

“People need to picture what those wildfire folks were experiencing at that time. Any firefighter will tell you there is little to nothing you can do when a wall of fire like that is coming at you,” Ellis said. “Nobody anticipated the fire to come so fast, so large.”

Parks Canada said in a post on X that there had been "no reported injuries as the result of the Jasper Complex Wildfire. Approximately 25,000 people were safely evacuated from the town of Jasper and Jasper National Park. All residents, visitors and responders are safe."

The fire remains out of control

Park officials said efforts to fight the fire were continuing and that it was not immediately possible to give details of the damage. They asked for patience, and said that the fire remains out of control despite a small amount of rain that fell overnight.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his administration has approved Alberta's request for federal assistance, including military resources.

On X, the account for the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge said the flames had reached the hotel’s grounds, but the extent of damage, if any, wasn't immediately known.

Jasper National Park is considered a national treasure. The United Nations designated the parks that make up the Canadian Rockies, including Jasper, a World Heritage Site in 1984 for its striking mountain landscape.

Alberta has been baking under scorching temperatures that have already forced another 7,500 people out of remote communities. About 176 wildfires were burning across the province, including 54 that are burning out of control.

Alberta Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen said many of the fires are caused by lightning, and Alberta Wildfire spokesperson Christie Tucker said firefighters expect winds will raise the danger.

Tucker said hundreds firefighters from Australia, Mexico, New Zealand and South Africa are arriving to help fight the wildfires throughout the province.

A record number of wildfires in 2023 forced more than 235,000 people across Canada to evacuate and sent thick smoke into parts of the U.S., leading to hazy skies and health advisories in multiple U.S. cities.



