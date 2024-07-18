Watch NPR's live special coverage of the RNC tonight

Updated July 18, 2024 at 00:17 AM ET

Former President Donald Trump will formally accept the GOP presidential nomination in Milwaukee on Thursday night, a speech that will cap the final day of his party's convention.

Tap on the video to see live speeches of the convention's evening program, and watch NPR's live in-studio coverage with hosts and correspondents that starts at 9 p.m. ET. You can also listen to our live on-air coverage on many public radio stations and on the NPR app.

