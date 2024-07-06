5 people are dead and 3 others wounded after a shooting in northern Kentucky

Four people were killed and three others were wounded by gunfire inside a house in northern Kentucky early Saturday morning, local police say. The suspect died from a self-inflicted wound after fleeing the scene.

The Florence Police Department said officers were dispatched at 2:51 a.m. to a private residence in Florence, a city outside Cincinnati.

Officers found four people dead at the scene, while three other gunshot victims were taken to a local hospital, where they remain in "critical but stable condition," police said in a statement.

Police added that the suspect, a male, was found driving on the road, near U.S. Route 42. The suspect and officers were involved in a car chase before he veered off the road and crashed into a ditch.

The suspect had sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said. Law enforcement officials said they believe the suspect acted alone.

No further details had been released on the suspect or the victims as of Saturday morning. The police department is scheduled to hold a press conference on the shooting at 1 p.m. ET.

