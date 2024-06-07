An equestrian was crushed by her horse. How she's surviving with chronic pain

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Pain Relief

Equestrian Kat Naud was on track to qualify for the Olympics when her 1500-pound horse fell on top of her. But the accident was only the beginning of a journey to manage pain that will never go away.

About Kat Naud

Kat Naud is an equestrian and the author of The Other Side, which documents the horseback-riding accident that changed the course of her life. She is the owner and head coach at A&T Equestrian in Cloverdale, British Columbia. She continues to train and compete in dressage.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Rachel Faulkner White and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

