What did the internet call 'satanic'? Find out in the news quiz

By Holly J. Morris
Published May 17, 2024 at 3:00 AM MDT
From left: Harrison Butker, a slug, JoJo Siwa
Jason Hanna/Getty Images; Vicky Barlow/@thehidephotography; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
From left: Harrison Butker, a slug, JoJo Siwa

Sunday, May 19, marks the one-year anniversary of the NPR news quiz, which opened with Victor Wembanyama and ended with a rainbow slug. Since then, the news has gifted us such fodder as ChatGPT, George Santos,British royals and Barbie. We learned that Jack Smith had a mullet; that one of the Barbies, unlike J. Robert Oppenheimer, has a Nobel Prize in Physics; and that a spotless baby giraffe is kind of creepy.

So, were you paying attention — all year? We hope so.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.
