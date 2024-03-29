© 2024 KSUT Public Radio
Thank you for making the KSUT Spring Membership Drive a huge success!

Four Corners Public Radio | By KSUT Staff
Published March 29, 2024 at 5:41 PM MDT

The KSUT staff is grateful for the fantastic support we received during our Spring Membership Drive!

Thank you to all of our listeners who pledged, the community members and guest DJs who joined us on the air, the businesses who donated prizes, and the restaurants who fed us throughout the week.

Special thanks to College Drive Cafe, Rise & Shine, Baked, Maria's Bookshop, Durango Coffee Company, Durango Nursery, Ska Brewing, and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

The on-air part of the drive may be over, but it's not too late to do your part. Make a secure pledge online.

Your generosity helps us bring great programming to the Four Corners.

Thank you for being a part of the KSUT Family!
KSUT Staff
