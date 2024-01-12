© 2024 KSUT Public Radio
Biden is using one of Trump's insults — 'loser' — against him

By Tamara Keith
Published January 12, 2024 at 4:37 PM MST

President Biden is using one of former President Donald Trump's favorite insults against him, pointedly calling him a loser.

