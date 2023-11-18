'Wait Wait' for November 18, 2023: Live from Maine!

This week's show was recorded at the Merrill Auditorium in Portland, Maine, with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Stephen Smith and panelists Maeve Higgins, Hari Kondabolu and Roy Blount Jr. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Capitol Thunder Dome; A Shake-Up In the Checkout Aisle; Eau de Infant

Panel Questions

Orion's Tool Belt

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about attempts to restore a reputation, only one of the which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz L.L. Bean CEO Stephen Smith on jelly beans

No clothing company represents Maine better than L.L. Bean. We ask CEO Stephen Smith about the company's century-long history, and then play a game with him we call, "You can't spell 'jelly bean' without 'L.L. Bean.' "

Panel Questions

Birthday Diplomacy; Old Tweets (Travis' Version)

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: The Benefits of Not Telling; An Oreo Conspiracy; Fine Feathered Wi-Fi

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict, now that we have a special scent for babies, what's next for the perfume industry.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.