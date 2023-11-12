Photos: As Israel-Hamas War continues, suffering and despair grow

Editor's note: Some images may be graphic in nature.

Said Khatib / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Sat., Nov. 11: People salvage some belongings from a damaged building following Israeli bombing on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

As the Israel-Hamas War continues past its fifth week, we take a look at what happened in the region this past week.

The World Health Organization warns that nowhere and no one is safe in the Gaza Strip. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke before the United Nations Security Council on Friday. He again called for a cease-fire and additional deliveries of much needed aid.

Israel's U.N. ambassador told the Security Council that Israel had created a taskforce to establish hospitals in southern Gaza.

The United Nations says about two-thirds of residents in Gaza have been internally displaced.

Sat., Nov. 11:

Fatima Shbair / AP / AP Sat., Nov. 11: Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, in the hospital in Khan Younis.

Said Khatib / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Sat., Nov. 11: This aerial picture shows people gathered around a destroyed building following Israeli bombing on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

John Thys / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Sat., Nov. 11: Protesters march with a giant Palestinian flag during a demonstration in support of Palestinians and to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza at Place de la Republique in Brussels.

Said Khatib / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Sat., Nov. 11: Children react during the funeral of the Faojo family, killed in Israeli bombing on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Henry Nicholls / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Sat., Nov. 11: Protesters holding olive branches, known as a sign of peace, take part in the 'National March For Palestine' in central London calling for a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Fri., Nov. 10:

Jack Guez / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Fri., Nov. 10: This picture taken from the Israeli side of the border with the Gaza Strip shows an Israeli army tank in the northern part of the Palestinian enclave.

Aris Messinis / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Fri., Nov. 10: A woman an children stand inside a house damaged in an Israeli raid followed by clashes with Palestinians, in the occupied West Bank Jenin refugee camp.

Said Khatib / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Fri., Nov. 10: Palestinians stand at the edge of a crater following the Israeli bombardment of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Mahmud Hams / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Fri., Nov. 10: A Palestinian man sits next to graves at the Deir el-Balah cemetery, in the central Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

Jack Guez / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Fri., Nov. 10: This picture taken from the Israeli side of the border with the Gaza Strip shows billowing smoke following the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

Thurs., Nov. 9:

Gil Cohen-Magen / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Thurs., Nov. 9: An Israeli soldier stands near an archaeologist from the Israel Antiquities Authority, as he collects ashes from a burnt out house inside Kibbutz Nir Oz in southern Israel, to identify residents who went missing during the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants.

Mohammed Abed / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Thurs., Nov. 9: An injured Palestinian girl receives treatment at the Kuwaiti Hospital in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Weds., Nov. 8:

Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Weds., Nov. 8: An Israeli army battle tank moves at a position near a barbed wire fence along the border with the Gaza Strip and southern Israel.

Tues., Nov. 7:

Mohammed Dahman / AP / AP Tues., Nov. 7: A woman holds up a stick with a shirt attached as a white flag to prevent being shot, as Palestinians flee Gaza City to the southern Gaza Strip on Salah al-Din street in Bureij.

Said Khatib / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Tues., Nov. 7: Amal al-Robayaa makes bread with flour found by her sister-in-law Nesrine, amid the ruins of the family home destroyed in an Israeli strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Robayaa says the apartment she lived in was destroyed by an Israeli bombardment. She sleeps with other family members in a U.N. school in Rafah but returns to her home in the morning to find food and water.

Bernat Armangue / AP / AP Tues., Nov. 7: People attend a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jerusalem.

Mohammed Dahman / AP / AP Tues., Nov. 7: Palestinians rescue a wounded girl from under the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip.

Mon., Nov. 6:

Abed Khaled / AP / AP Mon., Nov. 6: Flares fired by Israeli forces light up the night sky in Gaza City.

Mohammed Abed / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Mon., Nov. 6: Palestinians run as they flee from Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Mohammed Dahman / AP / AP Mon., Nov. 6: Palestinians look for survivors under the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip.

Leo Correa / AP / AP Mon., Nov. 6: Photographs of Israeli hostages being held by Hamas militants are projected on the walls of Jerusalem's Old City.

Bashar Taleb / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Mon., Nov. 6: Palestinians mourn as they sit on the rubble of a building in Gaza City's Shati refugee camp, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement.

Yasser Qudih / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Mon., Nov. 6: People flee following Israeli air strikes on a neighbourhood in the al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Sun., Nov. 5:

Oded Balilty / AP / AP Sun., Nov. 5: Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in central Israel.