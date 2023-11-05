Week in Photos: Israel Hamas War

Nearly a month after Hamas militants launched a deadly attack Oct. 7, Israel continues to step up its war against Hamas.

About 1,400 people were killed in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel and more than 240 people were kidnapped. In the four weeks since, almost 10,000 people have been killed by Israeli attacks on Gaza.

The week ended with demonstrations across the globe, calling for a cease-fire and a humanitarian end to the violence.

Here is a look at scenes from the past week.

/ Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images / Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images A poster showing the kidnapped Israeli Agam Goldstein-Almog is held up as people gather outside the Qatari Embassy in London on October 29 to demand the release of the estimated 230 hostages held in Gaza by Hamas after the attacks inside Israel on October 7.

/ Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images / Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images A Palestinian man cradles a injued child at the Najjar hospital following an Israeli air strike on a home in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on October 30.

/ Amir Levy/Getty Images / Amir Levy/Getty Images Friends from the army unit carry the coffin of soldier, Adi Leon, killed in a ground opreation in the Gaza Strip, on Wednesday in Modi'in-Maccabim-Re'ut, Israel. On October 31, the Israeli government reported the deaths of 13 soldiers who it said were killed during ground operations in the Gaza Strip, as part of its fight against Hamas.

/ Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images / Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images Israeli soldiers and relatives attend the funeral of a soldier on Wednesday in a military cemetery in Jerusalem amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

/ Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images / Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images A teddy bear is seen left on the ground near the bomb shelter of a kibbutz home attacked by Hamas on Oct 7th, near the border with Gaza, on Wednesday in Holit, Israel.

/ Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images / Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images This aerial view shows some of the hundreds of burnt vehicles that were destroyed in the October 7 attack carried out by Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip, after they have been collected from that area and transported outside the city of Netivot in southern Israel on Wednesday.

/ Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images / Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images Children play in a charred car as people queue for bread in front of a bakery that was partially destroyed in an Israeli strike, in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, on Thursday as battles continue between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement.

/ Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images / Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images A relatives bids farewell during the funeral of Palestine TV journalist Mohamed Abu Hatab and eleven family members the day after they were killed when their home was hit in the Israeli bombardment of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip on Friday amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

/ Can Erok/AFP via Getty Images / Can Erok/AFP via Getty Images Protestors cover their faces to protect from the tear gas fired by Turkish anti-riot police during a Pro-Palestinian demonstration against US secretary of state's visit to Turkey near the Incirlik Air Base, housing US forces, in Adana, southern Turkey, on Sunday.

/ Pierre Kattar for NPR / Pierre Kattar for NPR A couple holds a sign that reads "Jews say stop the genocide of Palestinians" Saturday in front of the White House in Washington, D.C.