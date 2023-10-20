Maluma: Tiny Desk Concert
Maluma, baby. Literally.
The Colombian superestrella's debonair smile and mesmerizing vocals were as captivating as ever during his El Tiny performance, yet nothing could draw the spotlight away from the three little words proclaimed boldly across his chest: "Papa de Paris." Of all the titles Maluma has donned — Don Juan, Papi Juancho — none have ever been worn with more pride.
"Esa cancion ... se la compuse a alguien y es bien bonito tenerlas aquí," the singer said in Spanish, teasing the announcement of his soon-to-be-born baby girl ahead of a teary-eyed performance of "ADMV." Mama, who was present in the crowd, was clearly center-stage in the artist's brain as he cast loving glances in her direction throughout the emotional set.
Tears didn't stop Maluma from bringing in the hits, from notorious banger "Hawái" to recent regional record-breaker "Según Quién," he showed off his stylistic diversity and vocal dynamism by laying smooth melodies over a rock solid band featuring a string section and masterful percussion.
As a surprise extended ending to our heritage month celebration, Maluma closed things out in true Latino fashion — with pride, tears and familia.
SET LIST
- "Hawái"
- "COCO LOCO"
- "ADMV"
- "Felices los 4"
- "Según Quién"
MUSICIANS
- Juan Luis Londoño "Maluma": artist
- Miguel Marquez "Escobar": musical direction, keyboards, melodica
- Geo Ponce: bass
- Santiago Torres: electric guitar, acoustic guitar, ukulele
- Mike Cerdá: DJ, acoustic guitar, percussion
- Hector "Coco" Barez: percussion
- Miguel "Titi" Ortiz: drums
- Nick Escudero: background vocals
- Catherine Ochoa: background vocals
- Imelda Tecson: violin
- Margret Radovani: violin
- Tiffany Richardson: viola
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producer: Anamaria Sayre
- Director/Editor: Maia Stern
- Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin
- Series Producer: Bobby Carter
- Videographers: Maia Stern, Kara Frame, Keren Carrión, Mitra I. Arthur
- Audio Assistant: Valentina Rodríguez Sánchez
- Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer
- Photographer: Michael Zamora
- Tiny Desk Team: Suraya Mohamed, Hazel Cills, Joshua Bryant
- Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson
- VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins
- Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann
