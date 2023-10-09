KSUT Fall Membership Drive 2023: Books and Coffee Day

Monday is Books and Coffee Day

We're kicking off the 2023 Fall Membership Drive with our popular Books and Coffee Day, including discussions with notable guests from our community, guest DJs, and a drawing for today's prize of a year's worth of books and coffee.

Monday's guests:

• Morning Edition, 8 AM, Tom Stritkus with Fort Lewis College.

• Morning Blend, 11 AM, Jessie K is our guest DJ.

• Afternoon Blend, 2 PM, Jonathan Hunt is our guest DJ.

• All Things Considered, 5 PM, Native Public Media guests CEO Loris Taylor, Program Specialist Kyler Edsitty, Board Member Brian Bashier - co-sponsors of the PBS series Native America.

Day prize, drawn at 6 PM

Maria's Bookshop is awarding a bundle of books each month for a year that matches the winner's interests. Durango Coffee Company sweetens the deal with twelve bags of coffee beans for a year's worth of coffee.

Grand Prize

All pledges receive automatic entry into the grand prize drawing of a Trek Dual Sport+ 2 Stagger e-bike, generously donated by 2nd Ave Sports.

Pledge your support

Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level. Donors can also specify areas to support, like local news, Tribal Radio, and festivals. Please renew or make your membership pledge now. Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners. Thanks for being part of the KSUT community!

