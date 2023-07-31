© 2023 KSUT Public Radio
Tune in to a mini-concert with bar italia

By Stephen Kallao,
Miguel Perez
Published July 31, 2023
bar italia
Simon Mercer
/
Courtesy of the artist
bar italia

For a while in the indie music scene, the question was, "Who is bar italia?" The London-based band obscured their faces and rarely did interviews. After listening to their latest album, Tracey Denim, I find myself asking, "What is bar italia?"

Listen closely and you'll hear a myriad of influences and styles: There's post-punk, garage rock and even brit pop scattered throughout the album's 15 tracks. Since signing to Matador Records, we now know bar italia Jezmi Tarik Fehmi, Sam Fenton and Nina Cristante. But I'm guessing they hope that doesn't mean as much to you as the feeling you get while listening to their first single, "Nurse!"

The band joins us to play songs from Tracey Denim, recorded in studio at World Cafe in Philadelphia.

Stephen Kallao
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is a radio producer for NPR's World Cafe, based out of WXPN in Philadelphia. Before that, he covered arts, music and culture for KERA in Dallas. He reported on everything from the rise of NFTs in the music industry to the enduring significance of gay and lesbian bars to the LGBTQ community in North Texas.