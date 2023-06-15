The Supreme Court leaves Indian Child Welfare Act intact

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected all challenges to the Indian Child Welfare Act, handing a massive win to Native American tribes.

The 7-2 opinions, written by Justice Amy Coney Barrett, left the statute entirely intact. Justices Thomas and Alito dissented.

The case pit several prospective adoptive parents and the state of Texas against the act — a federal law aimed at preventing Native American children from being separated from their extended families and their tribes.

In 1978, Congress, after extensive hearings, found that public and private agencies had taken hundreds of thousands of American Indian children from their homes, sometimes by force. These agencies then placed the children in institutions or with families that had no tribal connections.

The tribes saw these actions as a threat to their very existence, and Congress agreed. In response, Congress passed the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978, known by the acronym "ICWA."

ICWA established minimum federal standards for removing native children from their families and required state courts to notify tribes when an American Indian child is removed from his or her home outside of a reservation. It also implemented a framework for foster and adoption placements that is at issue in this case. The framework requires first preference be given to a member of the child's extended family, then other members of the tribe, and if neither of those is available, a home with a different tribal family.

But in the case before the court, the state of Texas and several families who are adopting American Indian children challenged the law in court. They contended it amounts to an unconstitutional racial preference, and that the federal law impermissibly intrudes on state autonomy.

The Biden administration, like past administrations of both political parties, defended the law. Citing a string of precedents dating back to the early days of the republic, the government said that ICWA draws classifications based not on race but on connections to tribal groups. And under the Constitution, those tribal groups are separate sovereign nations, essentially a political group.

But the lawyer for the family at the heart of the case contended that the law "deprives children of an individualized assessment of their own best interests." The tribes say that the best interests of the child are being considered.

On Thursday, the court agreed with the tribes, leaving the law intact.

This story will be updated

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.