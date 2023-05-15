© 2023 KSUT Public Radio
How culture wars and conspiracy theories inspired Sleaford Mods' latest album

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
Miguel Perez
Published May 15, 2023 at 9:10 AM MDT
Sleaford Mods
Ewen Spencer
/
Courtesy of the artist
Sleaford Mods

"Punk's not dead!"

So goes the refrain for the past 40+ years. As it turns out, punk has simply evolved. Take Sleaford Mods, for example. The English post-punk duo featuring vocalist Jason Williamson and producer Andrew Fearn are known for their minimalist production and biting lyrics about the state of British politics, working class people, capitalism and pop culture.

The duo has an "in your face" ethos that's not afraid to challenge the status quo, and their star has steadily risen over the last decade. In this session, Jason and Andrew talk about their latest album, UK GRIM.

Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is a radio producer for NPR's World Cafe, based out of WXPN in Philadelphia. Before that, he covered arts, music and culture for KERA in Dallas. He reported on everything from the rise of NFTs in the music industry to the enduring significance of gay and lesbian bars to the LGBTQ community in North Texas.