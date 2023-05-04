An unpublished novel by Gabriel García Márquez is set for release next year

An unpublished novel by the late literary giant Gabriel García Márquez will arrive on bookstore shelves next year.

The novel called En Agosto Nos Vemos — roughly translated from Spanish as See You In August — will be published by Penguin Random House, The Guardian reported.

The Colombian author behind One Hundred Years of Solitude and Love in the Time of Cholera died in 2014, leaving behind an unfinished manuscript.

At the time, García Márquez's family hadn't decided whether to publish the novel posthumously.

But now his two sons, Rodrigo and Gonzalo García Barcha, have concluded that the book should be read by an eager public.

En Agosto Nos Vemos "was the fruit of a final effort to continue creating against all odds," they said.

"Reading it once again almost 10 years after his death, we discovered that the text had many and very enjoyable merits and nothing to prevent us from enjoying the most outstanding aspects of Gabo's work: his capacity for invention, the poetry of language, the captivating narrative, his understanding of the human being and his affection for his experiences and misfortunes, especially in love, possibly the main theme of all his work," they added, using a common nickname for García Márquez.

The Guardian reports that the roughly 150-page novel will contain five sections centered around a character named Ana Magdalena Bach.

According to the publishing industry trade publication The Bookseller, Viking (an imprint of Penguin Random House) will publish the novel in hardback, e-book and audio versions, and Penguin Random House Spain will publish it in all Spanish-speaking countries except Mexico.

Viking editorial director Isabel Wall told the website it was an "exceptional honour to be bringing this re-discovered masterpiece into the world" 10 years after García Márquez's death.

