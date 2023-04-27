Coast Guard suspends search for man missing from Pacific Ocean cruise ship

Updated April 28, 2023 at 12:03 AM ET

The U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday it will end its search for a man who reportedly fell overboard on a cruise ship traveling in the Pacific Ocean to Hawaii.

"After reviewing all relevant information of the case and discussing it with the next of kin, the Coast Guard has made the difficult decision to suspend the active search for the passenger aboard the Quantum of the Seas," Kevin Cooper, a search-and-rescue mission coordinator for the Coast Guard said in a statement.

A Coast Guard coordination center said it received a call from the Royal Caribbean ship Quantum of the Seas that an Australian man went overboard at about 11:03 p.m. Tuesday.

The cruise ship stayed on the scene to search for the man for two hours before resuming its journey.

The Coast Guard deployed an air search crew at about 7 a.m. Wednesday to about 500 miles south of the town of Kailua-Kona on the big island of Hawaii. They arrived on the scene at about 9 a.m. and stayed for about six hours before returning to a fuel station.

The cruise ship has been at sea for 16 days and is expected to dock in Hawaii on Friday.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.