Fresh Air Weekend: Keri Russell; David Grann chronicles shipwreck and mutiny

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

After 'Felicity' and a stint as a spy, Keri Russell embraces her new 'Diplomat' role: Russell played a fictional Soviet spy in The Americans. Now she stars as a career foreign service officer who reluctantly becomes the U.S. ambassador in London in the Netflix series The Diplomat.

In 1984, Margaret Thatcher was nearly assassinated — a new book asks, what if?: The IRA planted the bomb at the Grand Hotel, in the seaside resort of Brighton, targeting the British prime minister. There Will Be Fire, by journalist Rory Carroll, reads like a political thriller.

'The Wager' chronicles shipwreck, mutiny and murder at the tip of South America: Author David Grann tells the story of an 18th-century British warship that wrecked along the coast of Patagonia. The survivors sailed thousands of miles to safety, and later faced charges of mutiny.

