Thank you for a fun and successful Spring Membership Drive!

Four Corners Public Radio | By KSUT Staff
Published April 14, 2023 at 6:14 PM MDT
The KSUT staff is so grateful for the fantastic support we received during our Spring Membership Drive. Thank you to all of our listeners who pledged, the community members and musical guests who joined us on air, the businesses who donated prizes, and the restaurants who fed us throughout the week.

The Spring Fund Drive may be over, but it's not too late to do your part. Make a secure pledge online.

Your generosity helps us bring great programming to the Four Corners. Thank you for being a part of the KSUT Community!

2023 Spring Membership DriveInside KSUT
KSUT Staff
