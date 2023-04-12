KSUT Spring Membership Drive Day 3: Spring and Summer Fun Day

Wednesday is Spring and Summer Fun Day

Day three of the 2023 Spring Membership Drive brings Spring and Summer Fun Day, including discussions with notable guests from our community and a conversation with KSUT's news team. Today we'll be drawing for weekend passes to the Durango Wine Experience and our day prize of a Ska Riversports Paddleboard!



Wednesday's guests:

8 AM: Dr. Pete McCormick, Associate Provost, Fort Lewis College

10 AM: Bryan Peterson from Bear Smart Durango and Chris Nelson from the La Plata County Humane Society

5 PM: Clark Adomaitis and Adam Burke from KSUT's news team

Jill Davis / KSUT

Day Prizes

Spring and Summer Fun Day is full of wonderful prizes. By pledging your support to KSUT today, you will be entered to win any of these fantastic packages! Our afternoon prize is a pair of weekend passes to the Durango Wine Experience, while our day prize is a Ska Riversports Paddleboard which includes the board, paddle, and pump!



Grand Prize

All pledges receive automatic entry into the grand prize drawing of a vacation package for two to the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, including two 3-day passes, four nights of lodging, and airfare for two from Durango to New Orleans from April 27 through May 1, 2023.



Pledge your support

Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level. Donors can specify supporting areas, like local news, Tribal Radio, and festivals. Please renew or make your membership pledge now. Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners. Thanks for being part of the KSUT community!