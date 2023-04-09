KSUT Spring Membership Drive 2023: Books and Coffee Day

Monday is Books and Coffee Day

We're kicking off the 2023 Spring Membership Drive with our popular Books and Coffee Day, including discussions with notable guests from our community, a live KSUT session with local young emerging artist Jordan Rainey, and a drawing for today's prize of a year's worth of books and coffee.

Monday's guests:

• Morning Edition, 8 AM, Evan Schertz with Maria's Bookshop

• Morning Blend, 10 AM, Laurie Dickson with 4CORE

• Afternoon Blend, 1 PM, Jordan Rainey live KSUT session hosted by Chris Aaland

• All Things Considered, 5 PM, Lisa Parker with Parker's Animal Rescue

Day prize, drawn at 6 PM

Maria's Bookshop is awarding a bundle of books each month for a year that matches the winner's interests. Durango Coffee Company sweetens the deal with twelve bags of coffee beans for a year's worth of coffee.

Grand Prize

All pledges receive automatic entry into the grand prize drawing of a vacation package for two to the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, including two 3-day passes, four nights of lodging, and airfare for two from Durango to New Orleans from April 27th through May 1st, 2023.

Many thanks to our food sponsors Oscar's Cafe and Steamworks.



Pledge your support

Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level. Donors can also specify areas to support, like local news, Tribal Radio, and festivals. Please renew or make your membership pledge now. Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners. Thanks for being part of the KSUT community!