KSUT welcomes Birds of Play for a live session Wednesday, April 5

Four Corners Public Radio | By KSUT Staff
Published April 5, 2023 at 9:26 AM MDT
Birds of Play.jpg
Birds of Play
/

Birds of Play will join Chris Aaland for a KSUT Session at 1:06 PM Wednesday before their performance at the Durango Arts Center later that evening.

As an Americana roots quartet from Telluride, Birds of Play draws their distinctive sound from such influences as The Wood Brothers, Punch Brothers, and Andrew Bird.

They'll also join us on Reservoir Hill for the 27th annual Four Corners Folk Festival this coming Labor Day weekend. Single-day tickets to the Four Corners Folk Festival are available now.

Check out KSUT listening options.

KSUT Sessions are supported by Durango Organics.

