KSUT's Pagosa Springs transmitter is off the air. We're working to make repairs. You can listen online by clicking here.

Jonathan Majors has been arraigned on charges of harassment and assault

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
Published March 28, 2023 at 10:25 AM MDT
Actor Jonathan Major at the Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Mar. 12.
Frederic J. Brown
/
AFP via Getty Images
Actor Jonathan Major at the Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Mar. 12.

Actor Jonathan Majors was arraigned in New York City on Sunday on several charges that he assaulted and harassed a woman the previous day. Majors is currently starring in the films Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Creed III.

In a statement to NPR Tuesday, Majors' defense attorney, Priya Chaudhry, claimed that the woman has taken back her allegations in written statements and that Majors called 911 himself over concerns for her mental health.

Chaudhry has told multiple other media outlets that Majors is "completely innocent" of the charges of assault, strangulation and harassment for which he was arrested in New York City on Saturday. She has additionally said that forthcoming video and witness statements will clear him of any wrongdoing.

The New York City Police Department responded to a call Saturday morning over a domestic dispute between a 33-year-old male and a 30-year-old woman in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. At the time, the woman told police she had been assaulted. As of Saturday evening, Majors was no longer in police custody and was released without bail.

In a statement to NPR Saturday, an NYPD spokesperson confirmed: "Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition."

Over the weekend, the Army pulled a marketing campaign featuring Majors; the ads had been released at the start of the NCAA March Madness college basketball tournament. In a statement Sunday to AP, the Army Enterprise Marketing Office said it is "deeply concerned by the allegations surrounding his arrest."

Recently, Majors has been enjoying a big publicity push: On NPR, Weekend Edition Sunday host Ayesha Roscoe interviewed Majors focusing on his "meteoric rise" as an actor. NPR published an extended cut of that interview on YouTube and Pop Culture Happy Hour.

This story was edited by Ciera Crawford.

