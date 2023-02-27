Earlybird Four Corners Folk Festival tickets on sale 2/28; preliminary lineup announcement

KSUT Presents will announce its preliminary lineup for the 27th annual Four Corners Folk Festival at 10 AM, Tuesday, February 28, with a limited quantity of discounted tickets going on sale at 12:00 NOON - while supplies last. Get them at the best price point, before they're gone!

Buy tickets here (beginning at 12 noon, 2/28/23)

Single day tickets and our daily schedule will be released later this spring.

Volunteer opportunities for the Four Corners Folk Festival will be available in July.

Jason Myers / Becky Buller

Becky Buller live session

Also happening Tuesday, 2/28 at 1:30 PM, MT, multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter and 10-time IBMA award-winner Becky Buller will join host Chris Aaland for a virtual KSUT Session featuring conversation and live music. Becky is also a headliner for the 16th annual Pagosa Folk N’ Bluegrass, June 9-11, 2023.

Visit ksutpresents.org for additional information.

