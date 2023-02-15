KSUT welcomes Martin Sexton back for a live session, Tuesday, February 21

Martin Sexton is touring with what Rolling Stone calls his “soul-marinated voice,” acoustic guitar, and a suitcase full of heartfelt songs. The beloved singer-songwriter will be joining host Chris Aaland for a live KSUT session, Tuesday, February 21 at 1:30 PM for some live music and conversation.

The 2023 Tour takes Martin across North America in support of his latest EP 2020 Vision as well as reinventing his own classics for these critically-acclaimed solo performances.

Still fiercely independent and headlining venues from The Fillmore to Carnegie Hall, he

has influenced a generation of contemporary artists. His songs have appeared in television series such as Scrubs, Parenthood, Masters of Sex, Sprung, and in numerous films, though it’s his incendiary live show, honest lyrics, and vocal prowess that keep fans coming back for a new experience every time.

Check out KSUT listening options here.

Following his live KSUT session, Animas City Theatre presents Martin Sexton, at 8:00 PM. Tickets and details here.

