© 2023 KSUT Public Radio
KSUT-web-headerv2880R1.png
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

FAA halts flights in the Carolinas as speculation grows U.S. will shoot down balloon

By Giulia Heyward,
Jenna McLaughlin
Published February 4, 2023 at 12:26 PM MST
Chinese and U.S. officials are giving conflicting reasons for why the Chinese balloon, pictured, is floating over U.S. airspace.
Larry Mayer
/
AP
Chinese and U.S. officials are giving conflicting reasons for why the Chinese balloon, pictured, is floating over U.S. airspace.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Saturday afternoon that it has "paused departures from and arrivals to" three East Coast airports "to support the Department of Defense in a national security effort." President Biden promised to "take care of" the Chinese spy balloon that has been flying over the United States in recent days.

The airports are those in Wilmington, N.C., Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Charleston, S.C.

The Chinese balloon — which, despite Beijing's denials, the Pentagon has said is meant for surveillance — was last seen in that region. This has prompted speculation that the military may soon take action to bring the balloon down in some form over the Atlantic Ocean.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR News
Giulia Heyward
Giulia Heyward is a weekend reporter for Digital News, based out of New York. She previously covered education and other national news as a reporting fellow at The New York Times and as the national education reporter at Capital B News. She interned for POLITICO, where she covered criminal justice reform in Florida, and CNN, as a writer for the trends & culture team. Her work has also been published in The Atlantic, HuffPost and The New Republic.
Jenna McLaughlin
Jenna McLaughlin is NPR's cybersecurity correspondent, focusing on the intersection of national security and technology.
Related Stories