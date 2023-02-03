KSUT welcomes new board member, Kirsten Langmade

Kirsten Qugyulek Langmade, a Fort Lewis College senior and Yu'pik Alaska Native, joined the KSUT board of directors in January 2023. She will serve a three-year term.

KSUT's by-laws designate that the Board of Directors will consist of nine members including three representatives from the Southern Ute Tribe, two members from any federally recognized tribe, and four at-large members from the communities the station serves.

"Growing up in both Arizona and Alaska, I am blessed to have experienced a diverse upbringing in both Native American and Alaska Native cultures", stated Kirsten. "As a representative of the Organized Village of Kwethluk, I am honored to be a part of the KSUT community and to serve on the board of directors. My passion for advocacy within Indigenous spaces is one that I hold to the utmost regard, with the intention to continue tribal survivance in this position. Quyana, Thank You".

More information on KSUT's board of directors, can be found at https://www.ksut.org/ksut-board-of-directors.

The KSUT board meets the second Wednesday of reach month at 5:30pm. Meetings are open to the public to attend either in person or via Zoom. For more information, contact Tami Graham, KSUT executive director, at tami@ksut.org or 970.563.5780.

