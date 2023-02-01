KSUT welcomes exciting new programs to our weekend lineup

We're introducing several new programs to our broadcast schedule, effective Friday, February 2. The new offerings include both music and talk programming. We made our selections with the goal of appealing to younger listeners through "music discovery" and shows that originated as popular podcasts. We hope you enjoy the new programs!

Leading off the changes at 9 PM Fridays is Modern Jetset. Then, the Saturday schedule shuffles a bit, with the existing KSUT show Box of Visions moving to an afternoon slot. Sundays at 1 PM, we welcome a new program Women Be Wise. Later, we introduce several popular new shows from NPR. At 3 PM, it's Code Switch, followed at 3:30 by Life Kit. And at 5 PM, hear Throughline. See complete program descriptions on this page.

Afropop Worldwide, Folk Alley, and Living on Earth will no longer air.

View the full KSUT programming schedule.

Fridays

9 PM: Modern Jetset (new program)

Host Iris Berkeley is your pilot for a flight of eclectic new and recent releases, plus the vintage vibes that inspire them — all guaranteed fresh and fabulous. Come fly the fancy skies!



Saturdays

3 PM: Box of Visions (new time)

A program of new, unusual, and imaginative music with host Mark Duggan. Hear new releases and retro tracks. It's a cinematic, stylish, and sexy mix!

4 PM: e-Town (new time)

5 PM: American Routes (new time)

9 PM: Chris K's Colorado Playlist (new time)

Sundays

1 PM: Women Be Wise (new program)

A weekly offering of music by women singers, songwriters, musicians, composers, and producers. Hosted by Susie B, who says, "I hope that a show 100% dedicated to women artists (will) give women a bit more of their 'fair share of the air.'" Women Be Wise is currently the only show of its kind anywhere on the radio in the U.S.

3 PM: Code Switch (new program)

It's the fearless conversations about race that you've been waiting for. Hosted by journalists of color, the show tackles the subject of race with empathy and humor. It's an exploration of how race affects every part of society — from politics and pop culture to history, food, and everything in between. Code Switch makes all of us part of the conversation — because we're all part of the story.

3:30 PM: Life Kit (new program)

Everyone needs a little help being a human. From sleep to saving money to parenting and more, hear from the experts to get the best advice out there. Life Kit is here to help you get it together.

5 PM: Througline (new program)

The past is never past. Every headline has a history. Every week, the show goes back in time to understand the present. These are stories you can feel and sounds you can see from the moments that shaped our world.