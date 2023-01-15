Australian Jazz vocalist/bassist Nicki Parrott performs live KSUT session, Durango Cool Jazz shows

World renowned as a sublime double bassist and jazz vocalist, Australian artist Nicki Parrott and her pianist Larry Fuller will join KSUT for an in-studio session, Friday, January 20, at 9:30 AM, hosted by Tami Graham, and broadcast live on KSUT from Eagle Sound.

Parrott was the bassist and vocalist for the legendary jazz guitarist Les Paul for over 10 years. She also studied with trailblazers of her instrument, such as Ray Brown, Rufus Reid and John Clayton.

Durango will be Nicki’s only US stop for performances on her way back from the sold-out Jazz Cruise to her home in Australia.

Join us for this very special KSUT Session, this Friday at 9:30 AM. KSUT listening options are here.

Durango Cool Jazz presents Nicki Parrott for 2 shows nightly January 20 and 21 at 5 and 8 PM at the Lift at Cascade. Visit durangocooljazz.com for tickets and details.

