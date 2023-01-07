'Wait Wait' for Jan. 7, 2023: Happy New Year with Mariska Hargitay!

We're welcoming 2023 with open arms and a never-before-heard interview with Law and Order: SVU's Mariska Hargitay! Plus, Mo Amer, Sean Hayes, and an all new Bluff the Listener game!

Not My Job: Sean Hayes answers three questions about weird strains of weed

Actor and podcast host Sean Hayes plays our game called, "Sean Hayes, Meet Purple Haze" Three questions about odd strains of marijuana.

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about an unexpected problem solved with celery, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Law & Order: SVU's Mariska Hargitay answers our questions about the Sweet Valley Universe

Mariska Hargitay has been playing Captain Olivia Benson on Law & Order: SVU for over 20 years. She knows her way around the mean streets of New York, but what does she know about the other SVU: The Sweet Valley Universe of books.

Not My Job: Worm expert Myles Stubblefield answers questions about earworms

For our first ever show in Buffalo, we invited royalty. Myles Stubblefield is a vermiculturist known as the Worm King of Buffalo, but what does he know about musical earworms?

Not My Job: Comedian and Netflix star Mo Amer answers three questions on famous Leses

Mo Amer is one of the most beloved comedians in the country, so much so that Netflix just put out his critically adored sitcom Mo. We invite him on to play "Les is Mo," three questions about famous Leses.

