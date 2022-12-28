Happy New Year from KSUT; ring in 2023 with NPR's Toast of the Nation

Happy New Year from all of us at KSUT - wishing you a happy and healthy 2023. Join us on New Year's Eve for some great programming from NPR to wrap up the holiday season.

Saturday, December 31 – New Year's Eve

9 PM – 1 AM: Toast of the Nation

An NPR tradition every New Year's Eve since the 1970s, Toast of the Nation is the perfect audio compliment for the occasion. It's festive jazz you can party to.

This year's broadcast features performances from:

• Gullah Geechee musicians Ranky Tanky at SFJAZZ

• Chucho Valdés from the Kennedy Center

• José James at the Paradiso

• Trumpeter Ibrahim Maalouf with 600 musicians perform at a sold-out stadium in France

Read the full Toast of the Nation preview here.

