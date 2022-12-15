Earlybird Pagosa Folk 'N Bluegrass tickets on sale, preliminary lineup announced
A limited number of earlybird tickets to the 16th annual Pagosa Folk 'N Bluegrass go on-sale today at 12 noon. These include three-day festival passes, camping, vehicle passes, patron passes, and Jam Camp and Junior Jam Camp. Buy yours today at noon to get the best price point, before they're gone!
Single day tickets are not available at this time, but will go on sale in early 2023 when the complete schedule is released.
We're excited to announce our preliminary festival lineup:
Becky Buller Band
Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley
Sister Sadie
Larry Keel Experience
Phoebe Hunt
Henhouse Prowlers
Armchair Boogie
Fireside Collective
Caleb Caudle
Stillhouse Junkies
Full Cord
FY5
Bonnie & Taylor Sims Band
Leon Timbo
Stone-Hall (Eric Richard Stone & Tom Hall)
More TBA!
Tune-in for virtual live session with Full Cord, December 15 at 1:30 PM:
In Place of Becky Buller, special guests Full Cord, winners of the 2022 IBMA Momentum Artist of the Year award, and the 2022 Telluride Bluegrass Festival Band winner will Zoom in at 1:30 PM this afternoon for a virtual live session with host Chris Aaland.
Buy your earlybird tickets here, beginning at 12 noon, December 15.
Information on volunteer opportunities will be available in late March.