Limited earlybird Pagosa Folk 'N Bluegrass tickets go on sale Thursday, December 15

A limited number of earlybird tickets to the 16th annual Pagosa Folk 'N Bluegrass will go on-sale at noon Thursday, December 15. These include three-day festival passes, camping, vehicle passes, patron passes, and Jam Camp and Junior Jam Camp. Single-day passes will go on-sale on January 16. The preliminary festival lineup will be unveiled on KSUT that morning at 10 A.M.

At 1:30 P.M. Thursday, 10-time IBMA award winner Becky Buller will join Chris Aaland for a virtual KSUT Session featuring live performances of songs from her new holiday album. Becky is one of the festival headliners for the 16th annual Pagosa Folk N’ Bluegrass on Reservoir Hill, June 9-11, 2023.

Buy your earlybird tickets here.

