Limited earlybird Pagosa Folk 'N Bluegrass tickets go on sale Thursday, December 15

Four Corners Public Radio
Published December 12, 2022 at 1:26 PM MST
End shot Pagosa fest
Jonas Grushkin
/
Tommy Emmanuel, Australian guitar virtuoso who is widely revered as a master finger picker ended the 2022 festival with an unbelievable performance.

A limited number of earlybird tickets to the 16th annual Pagosa Folk 'N Bluegrass will go on-sale at noon Thursday, December 15. These include three-day festival passes, camping, vehicle passes, patron passes, and Jam Camp and Junior Jam Camp. Single-day passes will go on-sale on January 16. The preliminary festival lineup will be unveiled on KSUT that morning at 10 A.M.

At 1:30 P.M. Thursday, 10-time IBMA award winner Becky Buller will join Chris Aaland for a virtual KSUT Session featuring live performances of songs from her new holiday album. Becky is one of the festival headliners for the 16th annual Pagosa Folk N’ Bluegrass on Reservoir Hill, June 9-11, 2023.

