Double your support for KSUT News with a matching grant on Colorado Gives Day, Tuesday, December 6

All donations made to KSUT for Colorado Gives Day support its essential local and regional news coverage. Your pledge to KSUT will be matched by a grant from the Colorado Media Project and their #newsCOneeds campaign, up to $5000. This statewide campaign spotlights and supports great local journalism that serves our communities.

In 2022, KSUT hired two full-time news reporters with a focus on regional Native American and other underrepresented voices, as well as topics of local interest including natural resources, public health, and environmental stories. The positive feedback from listeners has been overwhelming, reinforcing the need for KSUT to continue to fund and expand this vital local service.

KSUT also launched Four Corners Edition, a weekly news magazine; KSUT.org was awarded Best Small Market Website by the Colorado Broadcasters Association, and KSUT was voted Best Radio Station for the 10th consecutive year by Durango Herald readers.

By supporting KSUT, you are also helping hundreds of regional nonprofits that rely on KSUT to get their messages out regarding their own vital services. A gift to KSUT is a gift that keeps on giving, rippling out into our communities.

Give where you live on Colorado Gives Day and support KSUT. Thank you!

