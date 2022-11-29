© 2022 KSUT Public Radio
True Heart Troubadours: Tim O’Brien with Jan Fabricius, and Mary Gauthier with Jaimee Harris

Four Corners Public Radio | By KSUT Staff
Published November 29, 2022 at 4:27 PM MST
How do we get by in trying times? Get together with a friend and compare notes? Listen to some good music? Two award winning, singing and songwriting couples - The True Heart Troubadours - call us together to do those very things. With ringing guitars, a mandolin, a fiddle, and soaring harmony vocals, Tim O’Brien, Mary Gauthier, Jaimee Harris and Jan Fabricius make the concert stage feel more like an intimate campfire.

Known for their incisive, true-life songs, the True Hearts draw us closer with one-of-a-kind collaborations that Mary says can “bring us deep understanding of each other and open the heart to love.”

KSUT and the Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College look forward to presenting the True Heart Troubadour Tour March 15, 2023, at 7:30 PM in Durango, CO. Buy your tickets here now!

