KSUT offers Thanksgiving favorites and specials celebrating Native American Heritage month

KSUT's Thanksgiving day will include holiday favorites 'Alice's Restaurant', and A Splendid Table's Turkey Confidential; plus we celebrate Native American Heritage month with a special broadcast of Peguis First Nation singer-songwriter William Prince's performance from the 2022 Four Corners Folk Festival, and a rebroadcast of Mohican singer, artist and poet Bill Miller's festival performance from 2021.

Wednesday, 11/23, Four Corners Public Radio:

7-9 PM: Tales of the New West Thanksgiving Spectacular

Host Chris Aaland gets us in the holiday mood for food prep with his annual musical feast.

Thanksgiving Day 11/24, Four Corners Public Radio and Tribal Radio:

6-9 AM: Morning Edition

9-10 AM: Thanksgiving Morning Blend

An hour of music devoted to Thanksgiving, starting with our annual broadcast of Arlo Guthrie's Alice's Restaurant.

10-noon: The Splendid Table's Turkey Confidential 2022

Francis Lamm will be joined by a great roster of guests including Claire Saffitz, author of Dessert Person, Rick Martinez author of Mi Cocina: Recipes and Rapture from My Kitchen in Mexico, chef, and Chopped judge Maneet Chauhan, and Jesse Sparks, host of The One Recipe podcast.

12 noon-1 PM: NPR's Here & Now

1-2 PM: Global Village Thanksgiving Special

Global Village has a feast in store for the holiday with songs about food. On the menu, rice, red beans and turnip greens, sweet pumpkin, hot cross buns with some frim fram sauce and other musical delicacies – served up by artists like Brave Combo, Cab Calloway, Little Richard, and Booker T. & the MGs.

2-3 PM: Bill Miller - A special Native American Heritage Month celebration. KSUT will rebroadcast highlights from Bill Miller's stunning and spiritual set from the 2021 annual Four Corners Folk Festival. Miller is a member of the Mohican Tribe from northern Wisconsin.

3-4 PM: William Prince - A special Native American Heritage Month celebration. We’ll broadcast highlights from William Prince's wonderful 2022 Four Corners Folk Festival performance. Prince is a member of the Peguis First Nation Canada and was warmly received at the festival.

4-6 PM: All Things Considered/return to regular programming

