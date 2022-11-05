The Jan. 6 panel gives Trump another week to turn over subpoenaed documents

Members of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot said they have received correspondence from former President Donald Trump's team and have extended his deadline to turn over documents by another week.

When the panel issued its subpoena for Trump, it said the records were originally due on Friday, with testimony due 10 days later.

"We have received correspondence from the former President and his counsel in connection with the Select Committee's subpoena," Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said in a statement Friday. "We have informed the former President's counsel that he must begin producing records no later than next week and he remains under subpoena for deposition testimony starting on November 14th."

The committee has granted extensions to deadlines before, especially when there have been ongoing talks with a subject's lawyers.

The committee is asking for documents including records of phone calls, text messages, encrypted messages (such as Signal), photos, videos, electronic and hand-written notes, summaries and memoranda of conversation. Much of it is from the days around Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump is not expected to cooperate.

If he does not, the committee could issue a contempt referral for the former president. It's also considered formally referring Trump for criminal charges tied to the Jan. 6 attack.

It's unclear whether the panel will take either of those unprecedented steps.

The committee is due to issue its final report and sunset by year's end.

