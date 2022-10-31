Page One holds a writing contest in November celebrating National Novel Writing Month

November is National Novel Writing Month, and in celebration Page One is holding a writing contest.

Maybe you only have an idea for a story. Perhaps you're working on your tenth novel. We don't care if you just started writing or just finished a book, we want your first page .

Winners will receive a $100 gift certificate from Maria's Bookshop and will have their work featured on the Page One radio program.

Details:

• Submissions accepted November 1–30, 2022

• 4 winners will be selected by mid-December

• Winning selections will be aired on KSUT & KDUR in January 2023

• Email submissions to: nancy.stoffer@durangogov.org or drop off at the Durango Public Library, 1900 E 3rd Ave, Durango, CO

Contest rules:

• Submissions should be 300 - 500 words (and represent just the first page of your book)

• Must be original work from local residents only (Four Corners region)

• Fiction, Poetry, Non-fiction, Young Adult, or Children's literature welcome

• Please include the title

Visit Page One for more in formation about the program or to listen to archives.

The Page One contest is sponsored by Friends of the Durango Public Library, Maria's Bookshop, Durango Public Library, KDUR and KSUT.

