KSUT welcomes Peter Rowan for a virtual live session, Friday, 10/28, at 10:15 AM

Grammy-award winner and member of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame Peter Rowan is a singer-songwriter with a career spanning over five decades. From his early years playing under the tutelage of Bluegrass veteran Bill Monroe, to his time in Old & In the Way and his breakout as a solo musician and bandleader, Rowan has built a devoted, international fan base through a solid stream of recordings, collaborative projects, and constant touring.

KSUT looks forward to a virtual live solo session with Rowan, a core station artist, Friday, October 28 at 10:15 AM hosted by Chris Aaland.

Peter Rowan’s Free Mexican Airforce featuring Los Texmaniacs will also perform at the 2022 Moab Folk Festival, November 4-6.

courtesy Peter Rowan / Peter Rowan’s Free Mexican Airforce featuring Los Texmaniacs.

